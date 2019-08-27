Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Human Rights

‘Children among 10,000 plus Kashmiris arrested since August 5’

1 hour ago
 

AJK President Sardar Masood Khan has stressed the UK government and British Prime Minister Boris Johnson to play their role in addressing the humanitarian crisis in Kashmir.

“Being a permanent member of the UN Security Council, it is the moral obligation of the UK to take cognisance of the worst human rights abuses and carnage of innocent Kashmiris at the hands of Indian forces in occupied Kashmir,” a press statement issued by the Muzaffarabad Azad Kashmir Press Information Department quoted the AJK president as saying.

Addressing a joint press conference with the visiting five-member UK parliamentary delegation led by Labor Party MP Khalid Mehmood at Kashmir House on Tuesday, the AJK president said that on the whole, the UK’s role in the recent UN Security Council meeting on Kashmir was satisfactory, but the people of Jammu and Kashmir expect UK to play a more active role to bring improvement in the situation.

The press statement read that he particularly thanked Labor Party chief Jeremy Corbyn and the all-party parliamentary Kashmir Group in the UK parliament for expressing grave concern over the human rights violations in Kashmir and said that the international community would have to take serious notice of the genocide and war crimes against Kashmiris.

Khan said that more than 10,000 Kashmiris, including a large number of children, have been arrested since August 5 and they have been shifted to prisons outside Kashmir in New Delhi, Agra, Lucknow and other Indian cities. “The constant curfew has created a starvation-like situation and the Indian troops are torching grain stocks, while milk is not available to infants,” he added.

Supporting the call of veteran Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Gilani, Khan said that government employees and the police of the valley should also join the liberation struggle because the struggle against India has now become a matter of life and death.

The UK MPs urged the UN Security Council to adopt a categorical stance on the situation in Kashmir and declare the Indian actions on Kashmir as unlawful.

