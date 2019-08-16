Friday, August 16, 2019  | 14 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Child dies of snake bite in Ziarat

1 hour ago
 

Photo: AFP

An eight-year-old boy died of a snake bite in Balochistan’s Ziarat on Friday.

According to the Levies, the victim was identified as Basir Khan from Sanjawi. He was brought to the District Headquarters Hospital in a deteriorating condition where he eventually passed away.

After the necessary medical investigations, his body was returned to his family. Residents of the area said that earlier two other children also died due to snake bites. They urged the authorities to take the necessary steps to prevent such incidents in the future.

