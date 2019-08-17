Saturday, August 17, 2019 | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
HOME
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
MORE
Culture
Economy
Education
Election
Entertainment
Environment
Food
Geopolitics
Global
Government
Health
Human Rights
Living
Local
Opinion
Politics
Technology
Transport
Travel
Work
TRENDING NOW
Kashmir cells to be formed at Foreign Office, Pakistani embassies
Seven killed in landslide in Rawalakot amid heavy rain
BNP’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri killed in attack in Khuzdar
Four children drown in rainwater collected in Faisalabad
Toggle navigation
LIVE
PROGRAMS
SAMAA FM
LATEST
URDU
NEWS
LIFE&STYLE
MONEY
SPORTS
TECHNOLOGY
VIDEO
HOME
>
Video
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi’s government has surpassed Hitler’s brutality
SAMAA TV
34 mins ago
Punjab governor criticises the Indian government
Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also appeal to the international community to raise their voices regarding the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.
TOPICS:
India
Kashmir
modi
RELATED STORIES
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
India reappoints Ravi Shastri as head coach
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Kashmir cells to be formed at Foreign Office, Pakistani embassies
4 hours ago
4 hours ago
Tell us what you think:
Cancel reply
Your email address will not be published.
Comment
Name
VIDEO
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
SAMAA TV
news
4 hours ago
Karachi's Garden filled with piles of trash
Laraib Shaikh
local
4 hours ago
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Home
Latest News
Urdu News
Video
Live Stream
Programs
SAMAA FM
Corrections
Press Releases
Authors
Comment Policy
Culture
Entertainment
Life and Style
Living
Education
Environment
Health
Sports
Technology
Economy
Money
Global
Local
Opinion
About Us
Anchor Profiles
Online Advertising
Contact Us
Feedback
Apps
FAQs
Facebook
Twitter
Instagram
YouTube
WhatsApp
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.