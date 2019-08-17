Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Chaudhry Sarwar: Modi’s government has surpassed Hitler’s brutality

34 mins ago
 
Punjab governor criticises the Indian government



Punjab Governor Chaudhry Sarwar also appeal to the international community to raise their voices regarding the atrocities and human rights violations in Indian-held Kashmir.
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Funerals held for soldiers martyred along LoC
Karachi’s Garden filled with piles of trash
Karachi's Garden filled with piles of trash
