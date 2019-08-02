Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Charsadda man who killed three brothers arrested in Malaysia

2 hours ago
 

A man who killed three brothers after a dispute over land in Charadda’s Umarzai has been arrested in Malaysia. 

The suspect has been arrested after two months, the police said.

The Charsadda DPO said that a team was formed to bring the suspect back to Pakistan.

Related: Three brothers shot dead in Charsadda

On May 26, three brothers, including a superintendent of the Frontier Corps, were gunned down after armed men barged into their house and opened fire at them. The house is located in Ali Shah Kalle.

The attackers and the brothers had been fighting over the ownership of a piece of land.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.

 
