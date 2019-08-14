Wednesday, August 14, 2019  | 12 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Entertainment

Celebrities go green for Pakistan

46 mins ago
 

Independence Day in Pakistan provides people with a chance to go all out with exuberant celebrations and donning garish outfits of green and white. This year, many celebrities celebrated the day by expressing their love for the country and showed solidarity with people in Kashmir too. 

Here’s how they wished everyone on Independence Day:

1) Ayesha Omar

2) Saba Qamar

3) Sumbul Iqbal Khan

4) Urwa Hocane

5) Minal Khan

6) Neelam Muneer Khan

7) Fatima Effendi Kanwar

8) Hania Aamir

 

Tell us what you think:

