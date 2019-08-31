Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > Video

CCTV footage shows motorcyclists attacking doctor in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal

35 mins ago
 
Dr Hassan Askari was killed on Friday



CCTV footage has emerged of an attack on a doctor in Karachi on Friday. 

The doctor, identified as Haider Askari, was shot in Gulshan-e-Iqbal by two unidentified motorcyclists.

The assailant who shot him wasn't wearing a helmet.

Footage shows that despite being injured, the doctor drove his car for a few metres.

TOPICS:
Attack Karachi
 
