Saturday, August 31, 2019
CCTV footage shows motorcyclists attacking doctor in Karachi’s Gulshan-e-Iqbal
S. Shahnawaz Ali
35 mins ago
Dr Hassan Askari was killed on Friday
CCTV footage has emerged of an attack on a doctor in Karachi on Friday.
The doctor, identified as Haider Askari, was shot in Gulshan-e-Iqbal by two unidentified motorcyclists.
The assailant who shot him wasn't wearing a helmet.
Footage shows that despite being injured, the doctor drove his car for a few metres.
TOPICS:
Attack
Karachi
