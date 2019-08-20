Tuesday, August 20, 2019  | 18 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Local

CBC installs sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View

3 hours ago
 

Photo: Online

The Cantonment Board Clifton has started fixing sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View beach, in order to foster awareness among the people to keep the seaside clean.

CBC representative Amir Arab told Samaa Digital on Tuesday that the step was taken to clean the seaside and generate awareness among the masses.

“Installation of sea animal-shaped dustbins aims to foster awareness among the people that the garbage lying at the seaside would harm the marine animals,” he said.

The CBC official said the administration has fixed nine dustbins of fish, octopus and turtle designs.

These dustbins have been installed at different locations from McDonald’s to Sea View, he said, adding that five more such receptacles will be installed at the beach.

Arab said these receptacles were designed by Hasan Anwar, the head of the CBC’s horticulture department, at the CBC workshop.

He said ship paints and fishing nets were used in manufacturing of these dustbins. The CBC official said a single receptacle cost them around Rs10,000 to Rs15,000.

“The cost of these dustbins varies depending upon their sizes,” Arab said. “The fish, turtle and octopus designs were selected by the CBC administration having the sizes 2×5 feet, 4×8 feet and 10×15 feet.”

He said the CBC administration is also planning to install lights on these receptacles, in order to make them visible at night.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
dustbins Karachi sea view
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
Quetta artist ditches paint brushes for welding tools
culture
Will Pakistan be removed from FATF’s grey list?
Will Pakistan be removed from FATF's grey list?
geopolitics
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
Target killers were working as security guards at Karachi University
news
 
 
 
 
 
 
MOST READ
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.