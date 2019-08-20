CBC installs sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View

The Cantonment Board Clifton has started fixing sea animal-shaped dustbins at Karachi’s Sea View beach, in order to foster awareness among the people to keep the seaside clean.

CBC representative Amir Arab told Samaa Digital on Tuesday that the step was taken to clean the seaside and generate awareness among the masses.

“Installation of sea animal-shaped dustbins aims to foster awareness among the people that the garbage lying at the seaside would harm the marine animals,” he said.

The CBC official said the administration has fixed nine dustbins of fish, octopus and turtle designs.

These dustbins have been installed at different locations from McDonald’s to Sea View, he said, adding that five more such receptacles will be installed at the beach.

Arab said these receptacles were designed by Hasan Anwar, the head of the CBC’s horticulture department, at the CBC workshop.

He said ship paints and fishing nets were used in manufacturing of these dustbins. The CBC official said a single receptacle cost them around Rs10,000 to Rs15,000.

“The cost of these dustbins varies depending upon their sizes,” Arab said. “The fish, turtle and octopus designs were selected by the CBC administration having the sizes 2×5 feet, 4×8 feet and 10×15 feet.”

He said the CBC administration is also planning to install lights on these receptacles, in order to make them visible at night.

