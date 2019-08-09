Case registered in firing outside NAB prosecutor’s house

A case has been registered in the firing outside the house of NAB Deputy Prosecutor Sardar Muzaffar Abbasi in Islamabad.

Abbasi said that he heard gunshots Thursday night when he was walking outside his house in Sector I-8. He was accompanied by his children and brother.

A team headed by the Industrial Area SP is investigating the case.

The deputy prosecutor, who was a part of the corruption references against the Sharif family, said that he doesn’t have personal enmity with anyone. “I have been fighting many high-profile cases,” he said.

He claimed that someone fired the shots to threaten him.

A press release issued by NAB said that its chairperson, Justice (retd) Javed Iqbal, has taken notice of the “assassination attempt” on Abbasi and directed bureau’s Rawalpindi director to inform the Islamabad IG about the shooting incident.

