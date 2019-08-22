Case registered against Captain Safdar, 15 others for manhandling policemen

The Punjab police registered a case on Thursday against PML-N leader Captain (retd) Muhammad Safdar and 15 others for assaulting police officials outside the Lahore accountability court.

A case has been filed against Safdar under sections 353, 186, 147 and 149 of the Pakistan Penal Code as the suspects have been accused of interference in governmental affairs.

The FIR states that Safdar was involved in a clash with policemen.

He was caught on camera attempting to beat policemen with a baton on Wednesday when he appeared at the accountability court for his wife Maryam Nawaz’s hearing in the Chaudhry Sugar Mills case.

He grabbed a baton from one policeman and attempted to hit him with it but another cop grabbed it from behind. Other PML-N workers also clashed with police outside the court premises.

