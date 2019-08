A case has been lodged at the Counter-Terrorism Department in Tuesday’s Quetta blast.

The blast at Mission Chowk left one dead and at least 20 injured.

The blast took place at Jinnah Market, police confirmed. Most shops in the market are owned by Shia Hazaras.

Related: Blast kills one, injures 16 near Quetta’s Mission Chowk

The case was registered on behalf of the Quaidabad police station SHO.

It included murder, attempted murder, terrorism sections.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.