Brother murders Swat singer in knife attack

A popular singer was murdered by her brother in a knife attack in Swat’s Mingora, police said Friday.

Police has registered a case and a search for the culprit, Qasim, is underway.

The deceased recorded a statement against her brother in the hospital before dying, police said.

He lived in Faisalabad, the law enforcers said, adding that the deceased had told police that her brother attacked her with a knife because of a divorce between their parents.

She was sleeping when he attacked her, police said.

