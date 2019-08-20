Brawl erupts between MQM-P factions in Karachi

A fight broke out between the members of MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction and supporters of disgruntled party leader Dr Farooq Sattar on the third day of Eidul Azha, a senior party member told SAMAA Digital Tuesday.

The senior member, who spoke on the condition of anonymity, said a 22-year-old boy had come to the MQM-P office in Union Council no.3 to lodge a complaint regarding accumulation of sewerage water in front of his relatives’ house.

“Instead of listening to the complainant, the officer bearers from MQM-P’s Bahadurabad faction abused the boy, who came from PIB Colony to visit his relatives on the occasion of Eid,” the party member said.

“The boy gave a reference of his father, who works with Sattar-led PIB faction, and it aggravated the situation.”

The senior leader said the father of the complainant, along with five to six other individuals, came to the office and started abusing the party workers over there, which led to a brawl between the two sides.

Muhammad Sabir, a local representative from District Municipal Corporation Central, confirmed the incident. However, he denied the involvement of Sattar-led group in it.

“The brawl took place between the residents of the area and MQM-P’s New Karachi office-bearers over poor sanitation in the vicinity”, Sabir said.

DMC Central Chairman Rehan Hashmi said: “The issue is nothing serious. It only relates to the accumulation of sewerage water on the streets of New Karachi area.

“I have lodged several complaints with the Karachi Water and Sewerage Board regarding the dilapidated infrastructure in the entire district, but to no avail,” Hashmi said.

A former party office-bearer of MQM-P came up with an entirely different account of the incident.

He said the scuffle broke out when the party’s Baldiyati Accounts Committee asked the local representatives of New Karachi area to provide details of their expenditure on Eidul Azha. The local representatives failed to provide the details, which led them to a fistfight with party workers.

He said the party’s decision-making body, the Rabita Committee, was also present outside the office when the fight broke out. Even they failed to stop them from fighting, the former office-bearer said.

He said the DMC Central chairman and union council secretary had issued Rs500,000 to local representatives of the area for disposing offals and ensuring cleanliness.

