Bollywood filmmakers have gone mad: Hamza Ali Abbasi

Actor turned activist Hamza Ali Abbasi says Bollywood filmmakers have gone ‘mad’ as they continue to portray Pakistanis as terrorists in their films.

“Indians have been put in a false reality,” Abbasi remarked on SAMAA TV’s show 7 se 8 on Friday.

He went on to say that movies about Pakistan are made on fabricated story lines and do not highlight the positive side of the country. He said these films are putting Indians in a delusional state.

We need to create content that highlights the real image of Pakistan to the world, Abbasi urged. “It is our responsibility to show the truth.”

Referring to India’s decision to revoke the special autonomous status for Indian-administered Kashmir, Abbasi said Narendra Modi’s “blunder” has given Pakistanis the upper hand to expose India to the world.

“Modi’s government took an unprecedented step, which the world admits is a violation,” he added.

He said Pakistan is making progress, as the United Nations discussed the Kashmir issue for the first time after 1970. “These are baby steps,” he said, adding that we need to stay patient.

Abbasi said he is happy to see the media fraternity raise their voice over the Kashmir issue. “Most of the celebrities have talked about the Kashmir situation and we need to encourage others to speak up,” he said.

