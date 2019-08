The body of a four-year-old girl was found Thursday evening in the fields near her house in Mardan.

The child went missing on August 11.

She went to buy henna (mehndi), her family said. After she didn’t return, they went out to look for her.

The police sent the body for a post-mortem examination. A search operation has been initiated in the area.

