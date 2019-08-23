Bodies of a married couple found in Lahore

The bodies of a man and a woman were found on Thursday in Lahore’s Kot Lakhpat.

The deceased were identified as 55-year-old Sajda and her 62-year-old husband Bashir.

Both bodies were found from different floors of the house. Sajda’s body was found on the third floor and Bashir’s on the second floor.

The couple never created any problems for their neighbours and were kindhearted people, their landlord Muratab Ali said.

The deceased couple’s 35-year-old son had gone to university, the police said.

The police were not immediately able to determine the cause of death. The bodies were sent for a post-mortem examination.

