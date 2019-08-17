Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
BNP’s Nawab Amanullah Zehri killed in attack in Khuzdar

9 hours ago
 

BNP leader Nawab Amanullah Zehri was gunned down in Balochistan’s Khuzdar Friday night. 

According to the Levies, he had come to a house in the Zehri tehsil to condole with someone. He was on his way back when his vehicle was attacked.

His attackers were lying in wait for him and fired at his car with Kalashnikovs. His 14-year-old grandson Mardan and two gunmen, Meenu Nisar and Sikandar, were also killed.

The assailants fled into the mountains after the attack.

BNP-Mengal chief Akhtar Mengal announced the news on Twitter and called it a dark day for the party and people of Balochistan.

After receiving information about the attack, Khuzdar Deputy Commissioner Major Muhammad Ilyas Kabzai, the FC and Levies sealed the area. The bodies were taken to the DHQ Hospital and have been handed over to the families after necessary investigations.

Levies officials say the entire tehsil has been sealed and a search operation is under way to find the attackers. A case has not been lodged yet.

TOPICS:
Amanullah Zehri bnp khuzdar
 
