Blast outside Pakistani consulate in Afghanistan wounds three

An improvised explosive device exploded outside the Pakistani Consulate General in Afghanistan’s Jalalabad, injuring three people Sunday.

The IED exploded outside the holding area of Pakistani consulate, Foreign Office spokesman Dr Mohammad Faisal said on Twitter.

He said the explosion reportedly caused injuries to one policeman and two visa applicants. Faisal said all Pakistani staffers were safe.

“We are in contact with Afghan authorities to ensure strengthened security for Consulate General’s premises and personnel,” he added.

