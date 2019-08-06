Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Blast kills one, injures 13 near Quetta’s Mission Chowk

2 hours ago
 

One person has been killed and 13 others injured in a blast near Mission Chowk in Quetta, police said on Monday.

The injured have been taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The blast took place at Jinnah Market, police confirmed.

A bomb disposal squad has reached the scene. The nature of the blast is being determined, police said.

FC and police personnel have cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango said that an enemy country is promoting terrorism in Balochistan. He was speaking to the media after the blast.

This is a developing story. Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
Blast Quetta
 
House of Farooq Sattar's media coordinator ransacked in Karachi
Karachi cop stops traffic and hearts with his good looks
Karachi police arrest man behind 35-hour Saddar mobile mall heist
Sadiq Sanjrani retains Senate chairperson seat
Pakistanis being deported from Colombo airport
