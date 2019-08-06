Blast kills one, injures 13 near Quetta’s Mission Chowk

One person has been killed and 13 others injured in a blast near Mission Chowk in Quetta, police said on Monday.

The injured have been taken to Civil Hospital, Quetta.

The blast took place at Jinnah Market, police confirmed.

A bomb disposal squad has reached the scene. The nature of the blast is being determined, police said.

FC and police personnel have cordoned off the area.

Balochistan Home Minister Zia Lango said that an enemy country is promoting terrorism in Balochistan. He was speaking to the media after the blast.

This is a developing story. Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.