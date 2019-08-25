Blank pages will speak loudly: Ali Geelani on Kashmiri oppression

Hurriyat chief Syed Ali Geelani has urged the people of Kashmir to continue to resist Indian brutality with courage. He said the region has been transformed into a prison.

In an open letter that surfaced on Sunday, Geelani said, “India should know that even if they bring their entire armed forces into occupied Jammu and Kashmir, even then the people of Jammu and Kashmir will not abandon struggle for their rights and liberation.”

He urged people to fight against India, which he termed the enemy and issued a five-point “programme of action”.

These five points are in his words:

The people of Kashmir must continue to resist through actions or words and stage peaceful protests.

Government officials, bureaucrats and the police should realise they are hand-in-hand in the oppression of their own people.

Kashmiri people living outside the state should keep themselves informed of the situation as much as possible and act as ambassadors of Kashmiri people around the world.

The people of Pakistan and their leaders as well as the Muslim community must come forward to help the people of Kashmir.

The Dogra community in Dogra, Muslims in Kashmir valley and Buddhists of Ladakh must stand together with the resistance struggle

“The Indian state has made extensive efforts to hide their campaign of brutal repression from the outside world. Not only have they blocked the entire communication systems used by common people since about the beginning of the month, they have also gagged local reportage and news media without any formal declaration.

“No news about the brutalities and repression of the Indian armed forces, killings, and arrests of thousands of youth is being published. Common people are unable to know about their kith and kin. The oppressors might try to hide the reality, but history will not spare anyone. The blank pages will speak loudly,” he wrote.

He slammed India’s intention to “forcibly” change Kashmir’s demographic and said the “rulers from Delhi are drunk in power and arrogance of majoritarianism and they have snatched away all percepts of humanity, ethics, and democracy”.

Geelani stressed that the protests and demonstrations must remain peaceful and “absolutely disciplined” so as to not “give the enemy, who is armed and ready to kill, any excuse whatsoever to hurt our lives and property”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.