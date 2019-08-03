Bilawal calls out global silence on Kashmir human rights catastrophe

The use of cluster bombs by the Indian army is outrageous, says Pakistan Peoples Party Chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari.

“The world continues to ignore the human rights catastrophe [in Kashmir],” he said. “This must change if we want peace,” he tweeted on Saturday after Pakistan Army’s media wing released a statement saying that the Indian Army has been using cluster ammunition to target people along the Line of Control.

Two people, including a four-year-old boy, were killed and 11 injured after the Indian Army used cluster ammunition against them in Neelum Valley on the night of July 30, the ISPR statement had said.

“This is a violation of the Geneva Convention and the international humanitarian law,” according to the army’s media wing. “The use of cluster ammunition is prohibited under the Convention on Cluster Ammunition.” The ISPR said that the “blatant Indian aggression” shows their “true character” and moral standing.

India continues to flout international conventions in its bloody attempt to stifle aspirations of the people of Kashmir, said Bilawal.

A cluster munition, also known as a cluster bomb, is a weapon containing multiple explosive submunitions. They can be dropped from an aircraft or fired from the ground or sea. It opens up mid-air and releases tens or hundreds of submunitions. Anybody within the strike area of the cluster munition is likely to be killed or critically injured.

‘Ballot boxes compromised’

From union council to Senate chairperson elections, the sanctity of a ballot box has been compromised in Pakistan, Bilawal said in a media talk in Lahore on Saturday.

He was referring to the vote on a no-trust motion moved against Senate Chairperson Sadiq Sanjrani. It is being said that the opposition lost, but this is not the case, Bilawal said. It was a defeat of democracy and the government, he added.

The PPP leader said the opposition was aware that it could lose, adding that all the opposition’s defeat did was unveil that government has been rigging elections.

PPP still believes that Sadi Sanjrani should resign, he said. “Even today, you don’t enjoy the majority vote of the Senate,” Bilawal said, explaining that 50 senators are still not in favour of Sanjrani.

“If you have the moral character, it is the demand of the time that you resign yourself,” he said.

He remarked he had made a fact-finding committee to investigate whether and who among party senators defected in the secret ballot in the no-confidence motion against Sanjrani.

The committee will meet on August in Islamabad to start the investigation, PPP’s Farhatullah Babar tweeted on Saturday.

