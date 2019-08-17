BBC is turning A Suitable Boy into period drama

Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy is being turned into a period drama by the BBC. The six-part series will be directed by Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

The 1,349-page novel was published in 1993. The book, set in 1951, chronicles a mother’s efforts to find a suitor for her young daughter in a newly independent India.

A Suitable Boy is “a vast, panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history”, the BBC press release said.

Andrew Davies, who also wrote BBC remakes of Pride and Prejudice and War and Peace, will be writing the script.

“Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever,” Nair said in a press release. “With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive.”

The cast of the show includes Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, and Tanya Maniktala.

