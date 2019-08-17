Saturday, August 17, 2019  | 15 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Entertainment

BBC is turning A Suitable Boy into period drama

1 hour ago
 

Photo: Hindustan Times

Vikram Seth’s A Suitable Boy is being turned into a period drama by the BBC. The six-part series will be directed by Indian-American filmmaker Mira Nair.

The 1,349-page novel was published in 1993. The book, set in 1951, chronicles a mother’s efforts to find a suitor for her young daughter in a newly independent India.

A Suitable Boy is “a vast, panoramic tale charting the fortunes of four large families and exploring India and its rich and varied culture at a crucial point in its history”, the BBC press release said.

Andrew Davies, who also wrote BBC remakes of Pride and Prejudice and War and Peace, will be writing the script.

Related: How did India become part of the British Empire?

“Today, A Suitable Boy is timelier than ever,” Nair said in a press release. “With a mix of legendary and cutting-edge actors from the subcontinent, shooting entirely on location in palaces, villages and streets across northern India, we will keep the history and dream of an alternate India alive.”

The cast of the show includes Ishaan Khatter, Tabu, and Tanya Maniktala.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
A Suitable Boy Mira Nair
 
RELATED STORIES
 
 
 
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
A Suitable Boy, Mira Nair, BBC, Vikram Seth
 
MOST READ
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Another spell of monsoon rains batters Karachi
Watch: PAF releases 'Azad' song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: PAF releases ‘Azad’ song on Pakistan’s 73rd Independence Day
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi's Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Watch: Electricity pole catches fire on Karachi’s Khayaban-e-Ittehad
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi's DHA
Funeral prayers held for three friends electrocuted in Karachi’s DHA
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
Lahore woman who assaulted salesperson released on bail
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.