Banks taken to court for not paying minimum pension

The Supreme Court issued on Friday contempt notices to banks who have been paying less than Rs8,000 pension to their former employees.

A former bank employee said that the court set the minimum pension at Rs8,000. “We, however, have been getting only Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 per month,” he said.

Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed asked if the employees have submitted a request to the bank to increase their pension.

The employee said that the question is not whether they sent them a request or not, but that they are violating court orders.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely

On February 27, 2018 former chief justice Saqib Nisar had ordered United Bank, Habib Bank, and Allied Bank to raise the minimum pension to Rs8,000 per month.

