Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > News

Banks taken to court for not paying minimum pension

2 hours ago
 

The Supreme Court issued on Friday contempt notices to banks who have been paying less than Rs8,000 pension to their former employees. 

A former bank employee said that the court set the minimum pension at Rs8,000. “We, however, have been getting only Rs2,000 to Rs3,000 per month,” he said.

Acting Chief Justice Azmat Saeed asked if the employees have submitted a request to the bank to increase their pension.

Related: 70% of the Railways revenue is spent on pensions, SC told

The employee said that the question is not whether they sent them a request or not, but that they are violating court orders.

The case has been adjourned indefinitely

On February 27, 2018 former chief justice Saqib Nisar had ordered United Bank, Habib Bank, and Allied Bank to raise the minimum pension to Rs8,000 per month.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Islamabad pension Supreme Court
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Supreme Court, minimum pension, bank employees, UBL, HBL, ABL,
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.