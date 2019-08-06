Tuesday, August 6, 2019  | 4 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
HOME > News

Balochistan Levies seize weapons and explosives from militants’ hideout

10 mins ago
 

The Balochistan Levies seized on Monday a large cache of explosives and ammunition during a raid in Dera Bugti district. 

The Levies conducted the raid on a suspected militant hideout which planned to attack on Eid-ul-Azha and Independence Day, Dera Bugti Assistant Commissioner Zohaib Al-Haq told a press conference on Monday.

An anti-aircraft gun, 14kg gunpowder, a remote controlled bomb, a 12-bore rifle and RPG shells were seized.

“The force saved the district from destruction by launching a timely operation,” he said. A search operation has begun to track down the militants, he added.

