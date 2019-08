The Balochistan government has withdrawn the information portfolio from minister Mir Zahoor Buledi.

A notification issued on Sunday informed the public that Buledi, who was serving as head of the provincial information ministry and finance ministry, would no longer be information minister.

The notification was issued from the office of Chief Minister Jamal Kamal.

Buledi will, however, continue as finance minister.

