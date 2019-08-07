Azad Kashmir Assembly condemns Indian govt’s ‘attack on democracy, humanity’

The Azad Kashmir Assembly passed a resolution on Wednesday against India’s decision to repeal Article 370 of its Constitution.

A special session was held in Muzaffarrabad where assembly members wore black armbands to protest the repeal.

By repealing Article 370, India revoked Kashmir’s status as an autonomous state. During the assembly session, members prayed for Indian-Administered Kashmir and called the decision an attack on democracy and humanity by the Modi government.

The assembly demanded the Pakistani high commissioner to India be recalled and the Indian high commissioner be sent back to India.

The resolution was presented by Azad Kashmir Public Accounts Committee Chairperson Abdul Rashid Turabi.

