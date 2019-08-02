Friday, August 2, 2019  | 29 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
Azad Jammu and Kashmir approves Rs2.35b for local government council

1 hour ago
 

A meeting headed by Prime Minister Azad Jammu and Kashmir Raja Farooq Haider Khan here on Friday approved Rs2.35 billion budget for the Local Government and Rural Development Coordination Council for the fiscal year 2019-20.

The meeting also approved funds for the installation of street lights in all district headquarters, construction of Union Council’s offices and computerisation of birth and death registration.

Funds worth Rs1.30 billion have been earmarked for Prime Minister’s Community Infrastructure Programme, the rest of the amount will be spent on social sector, repairment of bridges, water and sanitation programmes, construction of roads, and provision of clean drinking water.

Addressing the meeting, Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan lauded the performance of the LGRD department. He said that Rs5.8 billion were spent in the last three years by the local government which resulted in a visible change in the development of infrastructure.

Haider said that the government’s top three priorities are Kashmir liberation movement, good governance and sustainable development in the region. “Provision of basic facilities and infrastructure to people in rural areas is the top priority of the present government”, the PM asserted.

The meeting was told that the LGRD has completed 8,601 schemes worth Rs2.25 billion in 29 constituencies of Azad Jammu and Kashmir in the FY 2018-2019.

Earlier, LGRD Minister Raja Naseer Ahmed Khan said that his department remained successful in achieving hundred percent targets despite facing different types of challenges and hardships.

The minister presented a two-year performance report of his department in the meeting and said that new reforms introduced in the institution helped ensured transparent use of funds.

