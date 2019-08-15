Thursday, August 15, 2019  | 13 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Audit report uncovers irregularities worth billions in Balochistan

10 mins ago
 

An audit of the Balochistan government’s 2017-18 expenditures has unearthed massive irregularities in 14 ministries and four independent institutions. 

The Auditor General of Pakistan’s 2018-19 report investigated expenditures by the Balochistan government in the 2017-18 fiscal year. Of the Rs259 billion spent by the government during 2017-18, Rs161 billion was audited.

The report has blamed the irregularities on department officers’ negligence, appointment of favoured people and not following the rules.

The most irregularities were reported in the irrigation department, where irregularities of Rs9.17 billion were reported. Irregularities of Rs7.85 billion were reported in the Board of Revenue, Rs2.96 billion in the communication and works department, Rs1.68 billion in the education department, Rs1.16 billion in the health department, Rs2.4 billion in the agriculture department and Rs1.41 billion in the mines and minerals department.

According to the report, discrepancies were found in the audit of 14 provincial ministries and four independent institutions.

The report recommends action against the officers and other people involved.

TOPICS:
Balochistan government
 
