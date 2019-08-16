Asif Zardari sent to Adiala Jail on judicial remand

Former president Asif Ali Zardari has been shifted to Adiala Jail after an accountability court sent him to prison on a four-day judicial remand on Friday.

NAB had presented him before the court and asked for an extension in his physical remand. Zardari’s lawyer, Latif Khoso, said that NAB has just been using different tactics to extend his physical remand. The court, headed by Justice Muhammad Bashir, then dismissed NAB’s petition and approved his judicial remand instead.

Zardari has asked for a Class A prison cell along with permission to meet his lawyer and daughter. Class A cells give people the right to keep everything they would at their homes. The Prison Rules require that in order to classify for this any prisoner must be “accustomed to a superior mode of living”, have “good character” and have been imprisoned for a minor crime.

A bed, mattress and room cooler among other things have been brought to Adiala Jail for the former president.

In the court, Zardari took the rostrum and spoke against the way NAB had been treating him. “I wasn’t allowed to offer my prayers. They didn’t let me offer Eid prayers,” he claimed. “I wasn’t even allowed to meet my daughter without court orders.”

He will be presented again on August 19.

Meanwhile, his sister Faryal Talpur has submitted a request for transit remand to attend a Sindh Assembly session in Karachi. The court has ordered NAB to submit its reply on her petition by August 19.

