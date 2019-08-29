Asif Ali Zardari shifted to PIMS Hospital

Former president Asif Ali Zardari was shifted to PIMS Hospital in Islamabad Thursday morning.

He will be examined at PIMS’ Cardiac Centre. He already suffers from heart, back and spinal problems.

The Adiala Jail authorities say he was shifted to PIMS on the recommendation of a medical board. The board sent its recommendation last week. The PPP co-chairperson has been ill for the past few days.

He is in jail as part of an investigation into the fake accounts case. He and several others, including his sister Faryal Talpur and close aide Anwar Majeed, are being investigated for their alleged role in laundering money through fake accounts at three local banks.

He was sent to Adiala Jail on August 16 after a court changed his physical remand to judicial remand. He will be presented before the court again on September 5.

PPP leaders like chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Senator Sherry Rehman had urged the authorities to shift the former president to the hospital. Bilawal had tweeted that the authorities weren’t shifting Zardari to the hospital despite the recommendations of the medical board. He said if anything happened to his father, the government would be to blame.

