Asia Bibi calls for ‘proper investigation’ into blasphemy cases

Asia Bibi, the woman who was released from a Pakistani jail in 2018 after spending eight years on death row over blasphemy charges, has urged for proper investigation into such cases.

In her first interview since her release from jail, Asia Bibi told the Telegraph: “There should be proper investigation mechanisms while applying this law.”

“We should not consider anyone sinful for this act [blasphemy] without any proof,” she added.

Speaking about her time in Pakistani jail, Bibi said that she never cried before her daughters when they visited her in jail.

“I used to cry alone filled with pain and grief,” she added.

