Saturday, August 31, 2019  | 29 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > News

Asia Bibi calls for ‘proper investigation’ into blasphemy cases

41 mins ago
 

File photo: AFP

Asia Bibi, the woman who was released from a Pakistani jail in 2018 after spending eight years on death row over blasphemy charges, has urged for proper investigation into such cases.

In her first interview since her release from jail, Asia Bibi told the Telegraph: “There should be proper investigation mechanisms while applying this law.”

“We should not consider anyone sinful for this act [blasphemy] without any proof,” she added.

Related story: Protests break out after Pakistan’s Supreme Court acquits Aasia Bibi

Speaking about her time in Pakistani jail, Bibi said that she never cried before her daughters when they visited her in jail.

“I used to cry alone filled with pain and grief,” she added.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Asia Bibi Blasphemy laws
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
news
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
Multan is turning into a concrete jungle
local
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
Faisalabad’s textile mill owners stage strike against new taxes
economy
 
 
 
 
 
Faisalabad, textile, factory, Machine, tax, PTI
 
MOST READ
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over 'friendship challenge': police
Lahore boutique owner shot dead over ‘friendship challenge’: police
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Hamza Ali Abbasi weds Naimal Khawar
Pakistan's first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
Pakistan’s first VJ Nadia Faisal passes away
What's going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
What’s going to happen to Bahria Town financially now?
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
CAA changes Karachi’s aerial routes
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.