Aseefa Bhutto Zardari barred from meeting father at PIMS Hospital

39 mins ago
 

Former president Asif Ali Zardari’s daughter Aseefa Bhutto Zardari was barred from entering PIMS Hospital in Islamabad on Friday when she went to meet her father.

“Women police officers manhandled me and didn’t allow me to see my father,” Aseefa told the media.

She went on to say that her father saw her and struggled to get out of his wheelchair and let her in. “He brought me to his room, but the officers kept coming in and telling me to leave” she said. “Bibi get out, they said.”

Aseefa said she refused to leave because she had taken permission from the court to meet Zardari on Friday. “The jail authorities were not present for me to speak to,” she added. Zardari was not allowed to speak to his lawyers either, Aseefa said.

Related: Asif Ali Zardari shifted to PIMS Hospital

Zardari was shifted to PIMS Hospital Thursday morning. He already suffers from heart, back and spinal problems.

Adiala Jail authorities say he was shifted to PIMS on the recommendation of a medical board. The board sent its recommendation last week. The PPP co-chairperson has been ill for the past few days.

He is in jail as part of an investigation into the fake accounts case. He and several others, including his sister Faryal Talpur and close aide Anwar Majeed, are being investigated for their alleged role in laundering money through fake accounts at three local banks.

He was sent to Adiala Jail on August 16 after a court changed his physical remand to judicial remand. He will be presented before the court again on September 5.

PPP leaders like chairperson Bilawal Bhutto Zardari and Senator Sherry Rehman had urged the authorities to shift the former president to the hospital. Bilawal had tweeted that the authorities weren’t shifting Zardari to the hospital despite the recommendations of the medical board. He said if anything happened to his father, the government would be to blame.

Aseefa Bhutto Zardari asif ali zardari
 
