Arrest warrants for Atif Zaman’s brother issued in murder case

An anti-terrorism court issued on Monday nonbailable arrest warrants for the brother of the prime suspect in the Mureed Abbas murder case.

The court has ordered that Adil Zaman, the brother of Atif Zaman, should be presented in court on September 2.

The prosecution has been instructed to give copies of the statements of the witnesses and the FIR to Atif’s lawyer.

Abbas and his friend Khizer Hayat were shot dead on July 9 in Karachi’s DHA. Their killer was identified as Atif Zaman. The case was being heard by a district court but now that terrorism clauses have been added, it has been taken by ATC.

“We will try out best to arrest Adil by September 2,” the investigating officer said while speaking to reporters outside the court.

He remarked that a lot more has to come on record regarding the financial scam Atif was involved in.

On August 24, the National Accountability Bureau said that it will be investigating the alleged financial scam of over Rs1 billion in the murder case. NAB chairperson Justice Javed Iqbal directed NAB Karachi’s director-general to initiate an inquiry against Atif for his involvement in a fraud tyre business through which he ‘looted’ Abbas and various other journalists.

