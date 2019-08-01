Appointment of non-technical officer as KWSB MD may complicate situation

The Sindh government through has appointed Asif Ikram, an officer of Grade 20 as the new managing director of the Karachi Water & Sewerage Board. Ikram has replaced Engr Asadullah Khan.

The newly appointed managing director belongs to Pakistan Administrative Service — the most elite and prestigious cadre of the Civil Service of Pakistan. He has recently served as the chief program manager of the Reforms Support Unit of Sindh’s School Education and Literacy Department.

Ikram’s appointment is likely to bring more difficulties in running the affairs of KWSB as it has been witnessed in the past that non-technical or cadre officers usually do not understand technical matters of the board. This has often resulted in complicating Karachi’s water woes.

The post of KWSB managing director is an existing cadre post, which means only an officer of Grade 20 can hold the office of KWSB chief executive.

In the past, 21 officers have served as KWSB managing director. Of them, four non-engineering MDs were drawn from civil services, while the rest were professional engineers as their role, provided under KW&SB Act, 1996 is purely technical.

In March 2019, a meeting of KWSB Board was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Minister for Local Government Saeed Ghani, who is also the KWSB chairman, for formulating a draft and seeking an approval by the competent authority to declare the existing cadre post of KWSB managing director as a non-cadre post of BPS-20.

During the meeting, Deputy Managing Director (HRD&A) Shoaib Tughlaq requested the Board to recommend to the Sindh government to exclude the post of KWSB MD from the “vacancy schedule” of BPS-20, which is reserved for cadre officers, and declare it a BPS-20 non-cadre or technical post.

Tughlaq explained that KWSB is a statutory body incorporated under the KWSB Act, 1996. In its capacity as a government-controlled utility agency, he said, the KWSB is responsible for: bulk production, filtration or treatment, transmission and distribution of water, collection, pumping, treatment and disposal of waste water, levying, billing and collection of water/sewerage charges and arrears.

The deputy managing director said that KWSB has been operating as an engineering-oriented service to manage the overall affairs pertaining to equitable water distribution. He said that to head the KWSB, there is a need of a person with sound professional knowledge of the entire system and its dynamics, who can take the right decisions.

The board members also agreed that in most of the cases, the KWSB was headed by managing directors who came from its own lot of capable engineers having vast experience in the field of engineering. They admitted that there was seldom any induction of army engineers into the slot, while the number of civil service officers appointed on the post was negligible.

During the meeting, the KWSB chairman clarified that the authority to appoint the KWSB managing director rests with the government and it is not in the domain of the KWSB Board.

However, he said there will be no objection if the Board moves its suggestion to the effect that the government should keep the post open to both cadre and non-cadre both officers having engineering background. Ghani suggested the Board pass a resolution to propose this to the government.

During the meeting, the KWSB Board unanimously passed a resolution recommending the Sindh government to exclude the post of KWSB MD from the “vacancy schedule” and declare it a BPS-20 post open to both cadre and non-cadre officers with engineering background.

It also requested the Sindh government to issue a notification at the earliest. However, more than four months have passed but the provincial government is yet to issue a notification in this regard.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.