Another suspected case of Congo virus surfaces

Another patient suspected of having Congo fever was admitted at the Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital in Quetta on Thursday. In the past four months, 11 people have been admitted but the disease has yet to be confirmed.

The patient belongs to Pishin district. He was brought to the hospital after a nose bleed and high fever. According to the head of the infectious diseases ward his blood samples have been sent to Karachi for further investigation.

Twenty-four patients suspected of having Congo fever have been brought to the hospital since April.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.