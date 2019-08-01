Thursday, August 1, 2019  | 28 ZUL-QAADAH, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS WORLD CUP VIDEO
HOME > Health

Another suspected case of Congo virus surfaces

6 mins ago
 

 

Another patient suspected of having Congo fever was admitted at the Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital in Quetta on Thursday. In the past four months, 11 people have been admitted but the disease has yet to be confirmed. 

The patient belongs to Pishin district. He was brought to the hospital after a nose bleed and high fever. According to the head of the infectious diseases ward his blood samples have been sent to Karachi for further investigation.

Twenty-four patients suspected of having Congo fever have been brought to the hospital since April.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
congo Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
 
 
 
 
 
Congo virus, Congo fever, Quetta Congo cases, Congo Pakistan
 
MOST READ
Rawalpindi’s 'gold boy' Zafar Supari arrested
Rawalpindi’s ‘gold boy’ Zafar Supari arrested
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Pakistanis can now get Canadian student visas in 20 days
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Karachi, prepare for another two days of rain
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi's M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Flooding causes Karachi’s M9 motorway to shut down
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
Watch: Maulana Tariq Jameel meets Prime Minister Imran Khan
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.