HOME > Health

Another polio case reported in Balochistan

Photo: AFP

Another case of polio was reported in Balochistan on Saturday, taking the total number of cases detected across the country this year so far to 48. 

The victim has been identified as a five-month-old boy from Qilla Abdullah, according to the health department. His parents hadn’t allowed polio teams from administering the vaccine to him.

Four cases have so far been reported in Balochistan, two from Qilla Abdullah and one each Quetta and Jaffarabad.

Related: Five more polio cases reported in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa

Babar bin Atta, the prime minister’s focal person on polio eradication, in a video message on June 27 had urged people to let polio teams administer drops to their children. “The purpose of this video message is that I want to request parents to please not play with their children’s future. I urge parents not to give in to false propaganda against the polio vaccine,” he said.

He urged parents to realise that the propaganda campaigns were only directed at interrupting Pakistan’s polio eradication efforts.

Balochistan polio
 
