Another patient dies of Congo fever in Karachi

Another patient with Congo fever passed away on Thursday in Karachi, taking the death toll from the disease over the country to 15 this year.

The deceased was identified as Kafeel Khalil, a 32-year-old resident of the city’s Korangi area. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi.

So far 26 people in the metropolis have been affected by Congo fever. The Sindh health department has decided to compile a list of all those affected.

Meanwhile, a patient admitted on suspicion of Congo fever in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday.

The patient was admitted three days ago and doctors suspected it to be a case of Congo fever.

The patient is a resident of Balochistan’s Pishin district and currently in a stable condition, hospital authorities said.

Another person admitted in the hospital is also thought to have the virus.

