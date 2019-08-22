Thursday, August 22, 2019  | 20 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
LIVE PROGRAMS SAMAA FM
Samaa TV
HOME LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO MORE
Facebook Twitter Youtube
TRENDING NOW
LATEST URDU NEWS LIFE&STYLE MONEY SPORTS TECHNOLOGY VIDEO
HOME > Health

Another patient dies of Congo fever in Karachi

3 hours ago
 

 

Another patient with Congo fever passed away on Thursday in Karachi, taking the death toll from the disease over the country to 15 this year.

The deceased was identified as Kafeel Khalil, a 32-year-old resident of the city’s Korangi area. He had been admitted to a private hospital in Karachi.

So far 26 people in the metropolis have been affected by Congo fever. The Sindh health department has decided to compile a list of all those affected.

Meanwhile, a patient admitted on suspicion of Congo fever in Quetta’s Fatima Jinnah General and Chest Hospital was confirmed to have the virus on Thursday.

The patient was admitted three days ago and doctors suspected it to be a case of Congo fever.

The patient is a resident of Balochistan’s Pishin district and currently in a stable condition, hospital authorities said.

Another person admitted in the hospital is also thought to have the virus.

Follow SAMAA English on FacebookTwitter, and Instagram.

 
TOPICS:
Congo fever Karachi Quetta
 
RELATED STORIES
 

Tell us what you think:

Your email address will not be published.

 
VIDEO
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi’s Liaquatabad
Garbage piles dampen spirits of residents of Karachi's Liaquatabad
local
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
Rickshaw prices go up due to rising dollar rates
local
PESCO sends a dog’s picture with its electricity bill
PESCO sends a dog's picture with its electricity bill
local
 
 
 
 
 
Islamabad, Dog, PESCO, Electricity bill
 
MOST READ
Lahore woman's family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Lahore woman’s family being threatened not to pursue murder case
Karachi’s Malir residents don't want authorities cleaning their area
Karachi’s Malir residents don’t want authorities cleaning their area
Pakistan's leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Pakistan’s leather exports down as fewer animals sacrificed this Eid
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Third mild spell of rain expected today for Karachi
Drugs found in women's shoes at Lahore airport
Drugs found in women’s shoes at Lahore airport
 
 
 
 
 
 
Facebook Twitter Youtube
Copyright © 2019 SAMAA TV. All Rights Reserved.