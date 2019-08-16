Another Pakistan Army soldier martyred in Indian firing along LoC

Another Pakistan Army soldier was martyred by Indian fire along the Line of Control.

ISPR chief Major General Asif Ghafoor announced the news on Twitter Friday morning. He said Sepoy Muhammad Sheeraz was killed in Indian firing in the Buttal Sector.

His death comes a day after three soldiers were martyred in Indian firing along the LoC. Major General Ghafoor called Thursday’s firing an “effort to divert attention from the precarious situation in Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir”.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.