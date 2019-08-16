Animal waste lifted from Karachi streets but not garbage

The Sindh Solid Waste Management Board gave preference to lifting offal and entrails of thousands of sacrificial animals from the streets of Karachi than removal of the garbage.

The garbage lifting process was slow during the last five days, said Dr Attur Das Sanjnani, who is the managing director of the board. The board prioritized the offal disposal operation instead of routine garbage lifting, he said.

The managing director said that the teams have lifted a whopping 53,956 tonnes of offal and animal waste and buried them to landfill sites in four days.

The team lifted 13,724 tonnes of offal on the first day of Eid, around 20,214 tonnes on the second day, at least 15,714 tonnes on the third day and 4,304 tonnes on the fourth day, Sanjnani said.

“Less quantity of garbage was lifted during the three days of Eidul Azha, as the garbage lifting process came to a halt because of the torrential rainfall,” he said, adding that he cannot give the exact figure of the garbage was lifted during Eid.

On Thursday, the waste management board, which operates in four districts of Karachi, lifted 11,242 tonnes of garbage. They buried 6,316 tonnes at Gond Pas landfill and 4,926 tonnes at Jam Chakro landfill, Sanjnani claimed.

The board, which was nowhere to be seen during rain in Karachi, has resumed the process of lifting garbage from four districts, East, West, South, and Malir, and it promises to clean the roads in the next two days.

According to a rough estimate, around 13,000 tonnes of garbage is produced in Karachi in a day, of which the waste management board and others manage to lift around 7,000 tonnes to 8,000 tonnes. This means that 5,000 to 6,000 tonnes of garbage is never picked up in routine days.

The exercise became sluggish during Eid holidays, which means that more trash than usual remains on the city’s streets.

Elected representatives told SAMAA Digital that the exercise of lifting garbage from their union councils has been suspended since last Saturday, August 10.

Abdul Salam Khan, the chairman of District East’s union council 22, said that the staff of the SSWMB remained inactive from Saturday to Wednesday. In District East, huge piles of garbage remained dumped on the roads and no one did anything about it.

“We had to hire private sanitation staff for the lifting of garbage during Eid as no one from the SSWMB responded to us,” he added.

Danish Karim, a councilor of UC-27 in District East, said that the stench of the garbage is creating immense difficulties for the people in the area.

Sanjnani admitted that the people have been facing difficulties because of the presence of heaps of garbage outside their houses.

Garbage piles can still be seen in Lines area, Lyari, Gulshan-e-Iqbal, Gulistan-e-Jauhar, Malir, Khokrapar, Saudabad, Baldia Town, Surjani Town, Metroville and SITE.

