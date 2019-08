The four-year-old was kidnapped a month ago

Protesters and the boy's family set a local police station on fire and blocked the Indus Highway for several hours. They staged a protest with the child's body against the police's failure to protect residents and solve crimes.The police cleared roads after six hours at Manjiwala Chowk, Serai Gambila town and Lakki city by dispersing protesters.The family demanded the killers be arrested and justice be served.Four-year-old Owais was kidnapped from Gandi Khankhel a month ago while playing outside his home. A case was registered at the Shaheed Asmatullah Khan Khattak police station.However, on Sunday morning, his body was found in the fields near the village, which sparked the protests.