Magic of ‘Ameer Tareen’ worked in Senate today: Shehbaz

Opposition Leader in the National Assembly Shehbaz Sharif has said that it was “Ameer Tareen’s magic that worked in the Senate today”.

The comment came in reaction to the failure of the opposition’s no-confidence motion against Senate Chairman Sadiq Sanjrani.

Sanjrani retained his seat as the Senate chairman after only 50 senators voted against him despite 64 senators asking for a vote. The opposition needed at least 53 votes to de-seat Sanjrani.

Shehbaz lamented the same while speaking to reporters in Islamabad. He said 64 members stood in favour of the motion, but then 14 votes were not polled.

When asked if he saw this as the opposition’s defeat, Shehbaz said it was a setback for democracy and that “consciences were sold” in the Senate today.

