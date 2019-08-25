Ambassador Asad Khan says 90,000 Kashmiris are living as prisoners

Pakistan’s Ambassador to the United States Asad Majeed Khan says 90,000 people are living in Indian-held Kashmir as prisoners.

Speaking at an Independence Day festival in Virginia, the ambassador called on the international community to take notice of what’s happening in Kashmir. He suggested officials and organisations visit the valley and ask India to take back its decision to revoke Article 370 of its constitution.

Article 370 granted Kashmir the status of an autonomous state, with its own legislative assembly. When India repealed Article 370 on August 5, it took away Kashmir’s independence. A curfew has also been imposed on the region since August 5, along with a communication blackout.

“A large number of Pakistani Americans from the DMV tri-state area attended and expressed solidarity with our Kashmiri brothers and sisters facing Indian repression and brutalities. Situation turning into a serious humanitarian crisis,” he tweeted.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi had announced at a press conference earlier this month that the Foreign Office would be setting up special Kashmir cells in major embassies around the world. The cells would be to raise the issue of Kashmir with foreign government officials.

Pakistan has been working to inform world leaders about the human rights violations in Kashmir and urging them to take action. Most recently, Prime Minister Imran Khan spoke to German Chancellor Angela Merkel, who said Germany was closely monitoring the situation.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.