Ali Zaidi wants people to shame those who throw garbage 

The Karachi Chamber of Commerce and Industry will contribute Rs10 million to the federal government’s ‘Clean Karachi Campaign’, said the organisation’s former president and Businessmen Group Chairperson Siraj Teli.

“Moreover, KCCI’s members will also be requested to contribute generously towards the complete removal of garbage from Karachi streets,” he said on Saturday. We would like to monetarily and humanly support this campaign, he added.

Maritime Affairs Minister Syed Ali Hyder Zaidi, while appreciating the immense participation of the business community, said that the Sindh government, Karachi Municipal Corporation and all District Municipal Corporations have become part of the ‘Clean Karachi Campaign’.

He was speaking to the media during a visit to the KCCI.

The first phase of the campaign is to clean all nullahs in the city, the second will be to remove garbage from the dumpsters and parks.

“In order to create a better and civilised society, we should look at what we are doing rather than blaming others,” he stressed.

He also sought peoples’ help to take photos and videos of those who throw litter in public places and upload them on social media to expose these elements. Such elements should be ashamed of their actions and this campaign be titled as ‘Name and Shame’, he added.

Zaidi pointed out that out of total garbage of 14,000 tonnes, most of it ultimately lands in the sea. The garbage at Keamari has now reached Hawkes Bay, he remarked.

