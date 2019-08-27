Tuesday, August 27, 2019  | 25 Zilhaj, 1440 | BETA
Ali Zaidi laments ‘political negativity’ over Karachi’s garbage issue

33 mins ago
 

The purpose of a cleaning campaign in Karachi was to bring everyone on the same page, but sadly it has become a war of words, Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs Ali Haider Zaidi tweeted on Tuesday.

He was commenting on the remarks being made by political opponents against each other, their parties and way of working amid a campaign to clean Karachi.

Karachi Mayor Wasim Akhtar and PSP leader Mustafa Kamal have been engaged in a controversy over the appointment and suspension of Kamal as the project director garbage in the KMC.

On August 26, the KMC issued a notification saying that Kamal has been appointed as its project director for garbage over his “willingness to clean the city of Karachi within 90 days of time”. Kamal, in a media talk, said that he accepts this challenge and assured people that he will people work day and night to clean the city.

Less than a day after his appointment, however, Kamal was suspended from the post of project director for garbage. Akhtar said that he is suspending the PSP leader because of his attitude.

Kamal accused Akhtar and the district chairmen of putting millions of rupees in their own pockets instead of paying salaries to sweepers and spending it on the maintenance of the city.

Zaidi had initiated the federal government-backed ‘Lets Clean Karachi’ campaign earlier this month.

In a message to the people of Karachi, Zaidi asked the public to not be ‘disheartened’ by the ‘political negativity’ on their TV screens. “Please stay focused. There is light at the end of the tunnel, but we must never lose faith. Together we will clean our city,” he wrote on Twitter.

ali haider garbage Karachi
 
