AJK PM urges world leaders to help solve Kashmir crisis

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Muhammad Farooq Haider has appealed to the leaders of more than 13 countries of the world to help settle the longstanding Kashmir dispute on a humanitarian basis to restore peace in South Asia.

These letters were addressed to Russian President Putin, Chinese President Xi Jinping, German Chancellor Angela Merkel, Indonesian President Joko Widodo, Prime Minister of Singapore Lee Hsien Loong, Shah Abdullah Bin Hussain and the leaders of Cuba, Spain, Norway, Roman, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Japan, South Korea and many others. The premier also wrote a letter to United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres.

Haider urged them to help stop atrocities of the Indian military and paramilitary forces on the innocent Kashmiris stranded in their houses for the last 23 days. “The leaders of the world community must play their influential role in stopping India from committing massive human rights violations in the held valley,” he said.

He apprised them that Kashmiris are under “extreme oppression” and grieved after the Indian move of changing the special status of the disputed territory on August 5.

“Indian constitutional terrorism has deprived Kashmiris of their identity and caused serious damage to the efforts of the international community for a peaceful solution of the issue,” the letter stated.

It called India’s move a ‘heinous tactic’ to change the demographic composition of the majority Muslim state.

“Due to a prolonged curfew, eight million Kashmiris are caged in the biggest prison of the world. Shortage of medicines, food and other basic commodities of life are also being reported in the international media. Freedom of press, speech, and means of communication such as telephones, landlines and the internet are completely blocked, while the top political leadership, including the Hurriyat leaders have been detained,” the AJK PM wrote in the letters.

‘Remain on high alert’

Haider directed all the state departments to remain on high alert to deal with any untoward situation arising out of Indian firing along the Line of Control (LoC).

In a statement issued on Wednesday, the prime minister directed the administrations of hospitals located in areas adjacent to the LoC to provide all treatment facilities to the injured. Edible items and other necessary material should be dumped along the LoC to meet the urgent requirements of the victims of Indian firing, his statement read.

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.