AJK PM accuses India of violating international laws in Kashmir

Azad Jammu and Kashmir Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider urged on Monday the international community to take immediate notice of the deteriorating situation in Indian-occupied Kashmir, accusing New Delhi of violating the international laws and human rights in the disputed Himalayan territory.

Addressing a news conference in Islamabad, Haider said India is trying to suppress the rights of Kashmiris and wants to change the status of Jammu and Kashmir.

He said that all units of Pakistan are united over the Kashmir issue and India will be given a befitting response in case of any misadventure.

The AJK prime minister said that India’s revocation of Article 370 would mainly harm the status of Jammu.

India repealed on Monday articles 35A and 370 of its constitution, which gave special status to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. Article 370 of the Indian Constitution granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

“India is using different tactics to make occupied Kashmir its part. India is carrying out propaganda against Pakistan at the international level and it is high time to counter that propaganda through an effective strategy,” Haider said.

He said the Pakistan president has convened a joint session of parliament on Tuesday to review the situation in occupied Kashmir.

Haider said an emergency meeting of the AJK cabinet will also be held on Tuesday to discuss the matter. He said India is violating basic human rights in occupied Kashmir, while it has also imprisoned the Kashmiri leadership.

Speaking about Hurriyat leader Yasin Malik, the AJK premier said his life is in danger in the jail, where he might have been poisoned under the custody of Indian law enforcement authorities.

He also expressed grave concern over the use of cluster ammunition by Indian forces to target civilian population along the Pakistan side of the Line of Control. Haider termed it a sheer violation of the international laws, maintaining that India must be held accountable for this.

