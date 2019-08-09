AJK leadership rejects India’s attempt to change Kashmir’s demography

The Azad Jammu and Kashmir leadership categorically rejected on Friday Indian government’s move to change the demography of occupied Kashmir. It said India’s annexation of Kashmir was illegal and in violation of United Nations’ resolutions.

The announcement was made at an All Parties Conference (APC) presided over by AJK Prime Minister Raja Farooq Haider Khan. It issued a declaration terming India’s abrogation of Article 370 a “dirty conspiracy” to change the status of occupied Kashmir against the will of its people.

India earlier this week repealed article 370 and 35A of its constitution, revoking autonomous status of Indian-administered Kashmir. Article 370 granted special autonomy to Indian-administered Jammu and Kashmir. It allowed the state’s assembly to make its own constitution and gave it autonomous state power.

Article 35A allowed the Jammu and Kashmir State Assembly to define who is and isn’t a permanent resident of the state. It also allowed the assembly to determine who gets state grants, who has the right to purchase land and property and who can permanently settle in the region.

The APC strongly condemned this “dirty game” and said it has exposed nefarious designs of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s government in India. It condemned imposition of a curfew and suspension of all communications in the occupied valley.

“The Indian government is not only involved in war crimes and genocide of the Kashmiri people, but it is also using different tactics to compel Kashmiris to migrate,” it observed.

The APC in its declaration endorsed resolutions adopted by the Pakistan parliament and AJK Legislative Assembly.

The declaration suggested organising Kashmir Conferences at national and international level. It also suggested establishing Kashmir Desks inside all major embassies of Pakistan and sending delegations abroad with representation of Hurriyat leaders to raise a voice for the rights of Kashmiris.

The APC further suggested constituting a committee, led by the AJK prime minister, to present recommendations for a big march towards the Line of Control to express solidarity with the Kashmiri people.

The declaration also urged for convening a special meeting of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation, as well as arranging demonstrations in London, Brussels, Washington DC and other key world capitals. It also called for a withdrawal from all bilateral agreements with India, including the Simla Agreement.

The APC rejected “any kind of division of the occupied valley and vowed to continue struggle till achieving [Kashmiris’] right to self-determination.”

The conference further suggested hoisting Pakistan and AJK flags at every building to convey a clear message to the world that the people of Pakistan and Kashmir will not accept any option on the issue of Kashmir, contrary to the UN resolutions and wishes of its people.

It also paid glowing tribute to the Kashmiri martyrs and lauded the morale of Hurriyet leaders and workers facing torture in Indian jails.

