ADB to fund 90% of Greater Thal Canal project: Buzdar

The second phase of the Greater Thal Canal project is all set to start.

This was decided in a meeting of the Punjab cabinet on Monday. Punjab Chief Minister Usman Buzdar presided over the meeting.

Approval was granted to take financial assistance from the Asian Development Bank. The chief minister said that acres of land worth nearly Rs0.4 million in five districts, including Jhang, Khushab, Bhakkar, Layyah and Muzaffargarh will be irrigated through the Chobara Branch Canal System which will be completed at a cost of $190 million.

The government says this project will help get rid of poverty and increase agricultural productivity.

Buzdar said that ADB will fund 90% of the project. Phase three of the Greater Thal Canal project will be completed at a cost of $600 million. It will also help overcome issues of water-logging and salinity, a government hand-out stated.

Another major approval given during the cabinet meeting was the establishment of Mir Chakar Khan Rind University of Technology in DG Khan.

It also gave approval to constitute a search committee to review the criteria for the posting of a vice-chancellor for Punjab University of Technology Rasool. The CM said that only merit will be given preference for appointing universities’ VCs in Punjab.

‘India snatching the rights of Kashmiris’

The CM condemned the step taken by the Modi government to revoke the special status of Indian-administered state of Jammu and Kashmir, calling it illegal and unconstitutional.

The cabinet termed it a “nefarious effort to usurp the fundamental rights of the Kashmiris.”

Buzdar said that the Modi government is taking disastrous measures under a policy of brute military jingoism and asserted that this Indian step will be remembered as the darkest day in history.

“India is snatching the rights of the people in occupied Kashmir through state-sponsored terrorism,” he said.

