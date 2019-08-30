Aamir Liaquat’s behaviour lands him a call from PM House

Aamir Liaquat is in trouble. He has been bashing a fellow PTI member, Dr Firdous Ashiq Awan, on Twitter and on TV and has now received a call from PM House.

Liaquat, a PTI MNA from Karachi, posted a tweet on August 28 in which he accused Awan of “protecting irregularities” in PTV. In another tweet, the TV show host said that he was pleased to unfollow Awan on Twitter.

But his comments landed him in trouble after the PTI took notice of what he was saying. Naeemul Haque was given the task to look at disciplinary violations of the party’s code of conduct, Awan said on Thursday.

On Friday, Liaquat received a call from PM House in which he was told to adhere to the party’s code of conduct. Acting against it won’t be tolerated, he was told.

You are a PTI MNA and part of this party and you need to adhere to the code of conduct, Liaquat was told.

Commenting on Hussain’s criticism of her, Awan had said that if any individual has complaints against any party leader then it should be discussed within the party and not on social media.

