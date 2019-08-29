Aamir Liaquat may land in trouble for criticising PM’s assistant

Prime Minister Imran Khan has taken notice of PTI MNA Aamir Liaquat Hussain’s statements against Firdous Ashiq Awan.

“Naeemul Haque has been given a task to look at disciplinary violations,” the PM’s assistant on information and broadcasting told reporters in Islamabad on Thursday.

She said that the PTI will take action if someone violates the party discipline.

Hussain has been criticising Awan on social media and news channels for the last few days.

In his tweet on August 28, Hussain accused Awan of “protecting irregularities” in the Paksitan Television Network. In another tweet, the PTI MNA said that he was pleased to unfollow Firdous Ashiq Awan on Twitter.

Related: I am being ignored: Aamir Liaquat not happy with PTI

Commenting on Hussain’s criticism of her, Awan said that if any individual has complaints against any party leader then it should be discussed within the party and not on social media.

On an episode of SAMAA TV’s programme 7 se 8 aired on Wednesday, Hussain said that he was being ignored by the party.

When asked if he is considering leaving the party, Hussain replied: “Imran Khan is my love. I can’t leave him. He is my life.”

Follow SAMAA English on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.