6,072 housing societies are not registered in Pakistan: FIA

FIA is all set to initiate an inquiry against more than 200 housing societies in Karachi.

The federal agency submitted on Saturday its forensic audit report on the housing societies in the country in the Supreme Court.

According to the report, 3,720 housing societies are registered, while the number of unregistered housing societies is almost double at 6,072.

Out of the total unregistered projects, 1,716 have submitted an application requesting registration, the report stated.

It said that there are requests for an inquiry by NAB against 32 of Islamabad’s 43 cooperative societies.

In Karachi, similar requests have been submitted for seven housing societies of District Central and 52 of District East, one of District South, 18 of District West and 15 of District Malir.

Irregularities were found, according to the report, in 234 housing societies of Benazirabad, 51 of Badin, 42 of Dadu, 12 of Ghotki, 367 of Hyderabad and 78 of Matiari.

Last year, in December, the Capital Development Authority had revealed in a report submitted to the apex court that the owners of 43 housing societies in Islamabad never took the authority’s permission or got their layout approved.

Only one out of 44 housing societies took a no-objection certificate from the CDA. The court had ordered cancellation of the layout of 11 societies, including six in Zone 2 and five in Zone 5.

Then again this year, in May, CDA had declared eight housing societies as illegal.

They were identified as Ahmad Town, Al-Hadeed Town, Margalla Hills Valley, Margalla Town, Margalla Valley, MR Town, Paradise Valley, and Zakria Town. These projects are located in sectors D-14, D-15, and D-16 (partial), E-14 and E-15, according to the CDA.

